Arsenal manager Arteta admits Gyokeres needs improvement

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres shakes hands with manager Mikel Arteta after being substituted at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 17, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that the club needs to work on newly signed striker Viktor Gyokeres following his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Arsenal defeated United 1-0 to spoil their Premier League opener, thanks to Riccardo Calafiori, who headed a ball into the net.

However, the performance was not according to the Gunners' standard, especially one of the biggest signings of the summer, Gyokeres did not deliver as expected.

Viktor Gyokeres is one of the top strikers of Europe and has scored 100 goals in two seasons for his previous club, Sporting CP, but could not impress on his debut.

Mikel Arteta said after the match that the 27-year-old Swede still needs some fine-tuning to suit the team's style.

“Well he did a lot of things very good. You can tell especially in our high press and rhythm that we demand, that especially in the first half we were giving a bit too much time. It is something that we have to work on him, especially there,” Arteta said.

“Then in the final action situation, he did not have that many chances to do that, because in the previous action, we had to play that last ball and the line was standing still with 40 metres to play.

“We did not manage to put the ball through to exploit his quality. But overall, coming away to Man United, winning your first game with Arsenal, is a good start.”

Arsenal signed Gyokeres from Sporting in a deal worth more than £60million.