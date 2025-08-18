Young pacer drafted into South Africa’s ODI squad for Australia series

Aiden Markram and Kwena Maphaka of South Africa celebrate victory following game two in the T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Marrara Stadium on August 12, 2025 in Darwin, Australia. - AFP

South Africa have bolstered their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia by adding teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka.

The 19-year-old left-arm quick earned his call-up to the 17-member squad after a standout performance in the recent T20I series against Australia, where he claimed nine wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker across the three matches.

Maphaka, who already has two ODI caps to his name, could feature in the series opener in Cairns on Tuesday.

Alongside him, rising batting star Dewald Brevis is set to make his long-awaited ODI debut, following his superb form in the T20Is, despite South Africa going down 2-1 in the series.

For skipper Temba Bavuma, the series will mark his first competitive appearance since leading South Africa to their maiden ICC World Test Championship title in June. It also represents his comeback from a hamstring injury sustained during that final.

Bavuma confirmed ahead of the series that he was “feeling good” and ready to return, adding that he will bat at No.3 in the opening match, with Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram set to open the innings.

On the Australian side, the visitors have welcomed back experienced batter Marnus Labuschagne, who returns after missing the recent Test series in the Caribbean against the West Indies.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh will continue to captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins.

Marsh, who guided Australia to a 2-1 T20I series win against the Proteas, expressed confidence in carrying that momentum into the 50-over format.

“Getting ready to spend three and a half hours in the field will be a little bit different for a few of the boys,” Marsh said.

“But as a group, nothing really changes. It’s just a bit of a mindset shift for a different format, but the same processes roll on.”

The series begins in Cairns on Tuesday, before moving to Mackay for the final two ODIs.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen