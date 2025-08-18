Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad star as Pakistan Shaheens crush Melbourne Renegades

Pakistan Shaheens spinner Faisal Akram celebrates after taking wicket during the Top End T20 Series match against Perth Scorchers at TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia, on August 16, 2025. – Top End T20

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens registered a dominant 74-run victory over Melbourne Renegades to claim their second win in the ongoing Top End T20 Series at TIO Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a target of 179, the Renegades stumbled early as Harry Dixon fell for just four runs to Ubaid Shah in the third over.

Maaz Sadaqat struck immediately in the next over, dismissing Jai Lemire for two, leaving the visitors struggling at 25-2 in 3.3 overs.

The wickets kept tumbling as Sadaqat picked up his second scalp, removing Dylan Brasher for three.

Opener Joshua Brown tried to stabilise the innings with 36 off 30 balls but was sent back by Faisal Akram, reducing Renegades to 49-4 in 7.5 overs.

The slide continued with Arjun Nair bowled by Saad Masood for two, while Oliver Peake was run out for one, leaving the Renegades six down within nine overs.

Will Sutherland fell for three off nine deliveries, giving Faisal Akram his second wicket, while Fergus O’Neill scored six before falling to Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Sadaqat struck again to remove Xavier Crone for 11, giving Renegades their ninth wicket.

Despite a late partnership between Callum Stow and Michael Archer, the team was bowled out for 105 in 19.2 overs. Mubassir Khan claimed the final wicket, dismissing Stow for 15.

For the Shaheens, Maaz Sadaqat starred with figures of 3/22 in four overs. Faisal Akram picked up two wickets, while Ubaid Shah, Saad Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mubassir Khan chipped in with one wicket each.

Batting first, Pakistan Shaheens faced early setbacks as Yasir Khan was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Fergus O’Neill, followed by Khawaja Nafay falling for zero to Will Sutherland, leaving the side 2-2 in 1.5 overs.

Mohammad Faiq and Abdul Samad tried to stabilize the innings with a 32-run partnership before Faiq was removed by Michael Archer for 21 off 18 balls. Maaz Sadaqat’s dismissal for four in the 10th over left the Shaheens at 55-4.

Amid the collapse, Samad anchored the innings, bringing up a well-crafted half-century. He then combined with skipper Irfan Khan to forge a crucial 100-run partnership, taking the total past 150.

Samad reached his century off just 55 deliveries, showcasing both power and composure. Irfan Khan fell for 23, leaving the Shaheens at 164-5 in the 19th over.

Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on a scintillating 110 off 63 balls, featuring six fours and six sixes, with Mohammad Wasim Jr. contributing an unbeaten two runs.