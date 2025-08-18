Former all-rounder claims India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash won’t happen

KL Rahul of India (L) checks the face of Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan after being hit by a ball during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on September 11, 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav has stirred debate ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 by commenting on the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan next month.

Speaking on the matter, he went on to emphasise that while India has the strength and capability to win against any opponent, including Pakistan, he firmly believes the match itself should not take place.

"I think the Indian team should not play at all. As far as India is concerned, wherever India plays, it will always win. But this match should not be played, and I can say this with confidence that they will not play," Jadhav stated.

His comments come after legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh also voiced a similar stance regarding India’s potential boycott of Pakistan in the tournament.

"Why do we give them so much importance?" Harbhajan questioned.

Harbhajan recently participated in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where the India Champions refused to play Pakistan Champions in both the group stage and the semi-final.

The Indian side, featuring the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Yusuf Pathan, took this stand following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

Explaining his stance, the 45-year-old added: "For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home – their sacrifice is immense. Compared to that, skipping one cricket match is a very small matter."

Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) already confirmed the Asia Cup 2025 schedule. The tournament, set to be held in the UAE, will begin on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opener.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are placed in Group A along with UAE and Oman, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the marquee clash against India on September 14.

The tournament will be played in the T20 format as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, raising the possibility of a second India-Pakistan clash on September 21. The final is scheduled for September 28.