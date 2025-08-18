Shaheens announce playing XI for Top End T20 clash against Melbourne Renegades

Pakistan Shaheens celebrate during the Top End T20 Series match against Perth Scorchers at TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia, on August 16, 2025. – Top End T20

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens on Monday confirmed their playing XI for the third match of the ongoing Top End T20 Series against Melbourne Renegades at TIO Stadium.

The Shaheens made one change to their lineup, bringing in Mubasir Khan in place of Shahid Aziz.

Emerging openers Khawaja Nafay and Yasir Khan will start the innings, followed by Abdul Samad and Muhammad Faiq at number three and four, respectively.

Maaz Sadaqat, captain Mohammad Irfan Khan, and Saad Masood are set to anchor the middle order.

In the bowling department, the team has opted for a pace-heavy attack featuring Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Ubaid Shah, with left-arm spinner Faisal Akram providing spin support.

The Irfan-led Shaheens began their campaign on a high note with a commanding win over Bangladesh ‘A’, posting 227-4 in 20 overs before bowling out their opponents for 148 to secure a 79-run victory.

However, in their second match, Shaheens faltered with the bat, managing only 111 in 18.5 overs. Despite Faisal Akram’s brilliant five-wicket haul, Perth Scorchers chased down the target in 18.1 overs with two wickets in hand.

Pakistan Shaheens playing XI: Abdul Samad, Faisal Akram, Irfan Khan Niazi (c), Khawaja Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saad Masood, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan.