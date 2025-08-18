Bangladesh replace Pakistan in hockey Asia Cup, BHF confirms participation

A Bangladesh and an Indian hockey player tussle for the ball during the Asian Games 2023 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou on October 2, 2023. — Hangzhou2022

DHAKA: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has officially invited Bangladesh to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) confirmed on Monday.

The federation accepted the invitation and formally confirmed its participation in the tournament. The invitation letter was sent by Hockey India.

Notably, Bangladesh has been invited to join the Asia Cup in place of Pakistan. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) recently announced its withdrawal from the tournament, citing security concerns.

A Hockey India official told an Indian newspaper that the government was prepared to issue visas for the Pakistani contingent.

However, the PHF formally declined participation in a letter sent to the AHF on Wednesday.

“In light of Pakistan's decision, we have now extended an invitation to Bangladesh to participate in the Asia Cup,” the Hockey India official added.

The timing of Pakistan’s withdrawal raised questions, as visa applications had reportedly been submitted at the end of July.

Uncertainty also surrounds Pakistan’s participation in the Junior Hockey World Cup later this year in India, with the junior team’s status still unclear.

The PHF is expected to make an official announcement regarding its Asia Cup withdrawal within the next day or two.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Jharkhand, India, from August 27 to September 7.

Earlier this month, PHF president Tariq Bugti rejected reports circulating in Indian media suggesting Pakistan would not participate in the upcoming Asia Cup. He clarified that no official decision has been made, and the final call lies with the Government of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Bugti emphasised that no discussion has taken place regarding Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup.

He reiterated that participation depends entirely on the government’s decision, and the federation is prepared to abide by whatever directive is issued.

“No talks have been held regarding participating or not participating in the Asia Cup. It’s not PHF’s decision; it’s the government's. Whatever decision the Government of Pakistan makes, we will follow. We are waiting for the government’s announcement,” he said.

Bugti also denied reports of any communication with Hockey India, asserting that no such contact has occurred.

“There was no communication with Hockey India in the past, nor has there been any now. So how can it be said that Pakistan has refused to play? Our correspondence is with the Asian Hockey Federation, not with Hockey India,” he clarified.

He further dismissed reports that Bangladesh would be replacing Pakistan in the tournament, asserting that no such information has been shared with the PHF.

“Hockey India can say whatever it wants and invite whoever it wants. We are unaware of any invitation extended to Bangladesh in our place,” he concluded.