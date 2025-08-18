Pakistan, India showdown pushes Asia Cup ad rates sky high: reports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi engages in post-match niceties with the Indian cricket team after the Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — ACC

Pakistan-India clashes drive sponsorship and advertising rates in Asia Cup 2025 to record highs, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to a report, the rates of sponsorship and advertising in Asia Cup 2025 have skyrocketed. The rate for a 10-second television advertisement during the Pakistan-India match has surged to INR 1.6 million, while a full advertising package is priced at INR 44.8 million.

The co presenting partnership has been valued at INR 180 million, with the co powered package available at the same rate.

Associate partnerships have been set at INR 1.3 million, while digital advertising packages for co-presenting and highlights partners are priced at INR 30 million each.

Indian media also noted that rights holders are anticipating record viewership for the Asia Cup, reflecting the immense popularity and high stakes of the India-Pakistan clash.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

• 9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

• 10 September: India vs UAE

• 11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

• 12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

• 13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

• 14 September: India vs Pakistan

• 15 September: UAE vs Oman

• 15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

• 16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

• 17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

• 18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

• 19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

• September 20: B1 vs B2

• September 21: A1 vs A2

• September 23: A2 vs B1

• September 24: A1 vs B2

• September 25: A2 vs B2

• September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final