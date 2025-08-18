Is MS Dhoni interested in becoming India’s head coach?

Mentor of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, warms up with the team ahead of their Super 12 match against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai on October 24, 2021. — ICC

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday shared his thoughts on why MS Dhoni is unlikely to accept the role of India’s head coach in the future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained that Dhoni may not want to re immerse himself in the demanding cricket schedule after already spending years in the high pressure environment as a player and captain.

"That is a big one. I don’t think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as when you were playing, sometimes even more.

"You have a family, and you’ve already lived most of your life out of a suitcase. You don’t want to continue doing that job now," Chopra said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed that Dhoni would likely prioritize his family life over the time commitment required for a full-time coaching role.

"That is why a lot of players don’t get into coaching. Even if they do, it’s mostly for a short IPL stint. But becoming the Indian head coach is a 10-month-a-year commitment.

I don’t know whether Dhoni would want to dedicate that much time. I would be amazed if he does," he added.

Notably, Dhoni briefly mentored the national side during the 2021 T20 World Cup. It is pertinent to mention that Dhoni featured in all 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2025 IPL season, captaining the side in the latter half after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury. He scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an impressive strike rate of 135.17.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time, Dhoni led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.