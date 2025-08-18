PCB chairman makes major announcement for hockey team ahead of Pro League

Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt (left) meets and speaks with Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding Pakistan hockey and Pro Hockey League participation in Lahore on August 18, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday assured Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt of his full support to ensure the national team’s participation in the upcoming Pro Hockey League.

During their meeting, Butt briefed Naqvi on key issues concerning the revival of hockey in Pakistan and the team’s preparations for the league. Discussions also focused on player welfare and rehabilitation matters.

Naqvi termed qualifying the national team for the Pro Hockey League an honor and emphasised that he would play a proactive role in facilitating the team’s participation.

Naqvi announced a reward of PKR one million per player and assured that any visa-related issues would be resolved promptly.

The PCB’s professional medical team will handle players’ medical and fitness cases, while the logistics team will ensure all necessary support and facilities are provided.

The meeting also saw hockey captain Ammad Butt congratulating Naqvi on receiving the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

For the unversed, earlier this month, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) made a major decision regarding participation in the Pro Hockey League, offering the government and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that not a single rupee allocated for the Pro League should be given to the PHF.

PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid, speaking to Geo News in Karachi said that the Pro League requires PKR 700 million and the federation does not need any funds directly.

Instead, the Pakistan Sports Board should pay the event fees for the Pro League itself.

“It does not matter whether the money for the Pro League comes from the Hockey Federation or the PSB; what matters is that the Pro League is extremely important for Pakistan hockey,” Rana Mujahid said.

He further said that players’ daily allowances should be given to them directly and the PSB should handle all arrangements, including booking international travel tickets and hotels.

“Our only aim is to improve the national sport and resolve players’ issues,” he emphasised.

The PHF secretary added that participation in the Pro League will not only enhance players’ skills but also improve Pakistan’s global ranking.

For the unversed, earlier this week, PHF president Tariq Bugti revealed that the federation has requested an extension in the deadline set by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to confirm its national team’s participation in the Pro League.

The apex hockey federation, last month, formally invited the Pakistan men’s team to participate in the Pro League following New Zealand’s withdrawal from the tournament despite winning the Nations Cup.

Meanwhile, the PHF was given a deadline of August 12 to inform the apex federation of their decision to accept or deny the invitation.