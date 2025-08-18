Cheteshwar Pujara names THIS player as ideal candidate for next India head coach

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (third from right) speaks with captain Rohit Sharma (second from right) on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune on October 24, 2024. — BCCI

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday suggested that former India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would be the ideal candidate to take over as the national team’s head coach in the future.

Speaking to British media, Pujara praised Ashwin’s cricketing acumen and tactical intelligence, highlighting his ability to outthink opposition batters.

“Ashwin is highly acclaimed as one of the most tactically adept players. There have been several instances where he has completely outsmarted the opposition with his strategic approach.

"Many ex-cricketers hold him in high regard for his on-field prowess and cricketing mind,” Pujara said.

Pujara further said At 38, Ashwin’s cricketing intellect and leadership qualities make him a strong contender for a coaching role with the Indian cricket team.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024, following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

Ashwin represented India in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is. Over a 14 year long stint, he claimed 765 wickets 537 in Tests, 156 in ODIs and 72 in T20Is.

Ashwin scored 14 fifties and six hundreds in Test cricket. His last international appearance came during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In addition to his international achievements, Ashwin has been a standout performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over 221 IPL matches for five franchises up to 2025, he maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.20.

He was a key player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2009 to 2015 and has consistently contributed with both ball and bat throughout his IPL career.