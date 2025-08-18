Major update on Suryakumar Yadav’s availability for Asia Cup 2025

An undated picture of India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. – AFP

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been declared fit to participate in the Asia Cup 2025 after successfully clearing a fitness test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Indian media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, he is almost certain to continue as India’s T20I captain for the tournament. Having undergone mandatory fitness tests post-surgery, Suryakumar has successfully cleared all benchmarks required for a return to play.

His fitness clearance provides a major boost to India’s squad ahead of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Suryakumar is expected to attend the Asia Cup squad selection meeting in Mumbai on August 19 alongside chairman of selectors and former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar.

Suryakumar had been sidelined since the conclusion of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), during which he amassed 717 runs for the Mumbai Indians, becoming only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 600 runs in a single season for the franchise.

His outstanding performances helped MI reach the playoffs and made him one of the leading run-scorers of the season.

Following the IPL, Suryakumar traveled to Munich, Germany, where he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in June.

Upon his return to India, he began rehabilitation program at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where he has resumed batting and fitness training.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

• 9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

• 10 September: India vs UAE

• 11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

• 12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

• 13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

• 14 September: India vs Pakistan

• 15 September: UAE vs Oman

• 15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

• 16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

• 17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

• 18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

• 19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

• September 20: B1 vs B2

• September 21: A1 vs A2

• September 23: A2 vs B1

• September 24: A1 vs B2

• September 25: A2 vs B2

• September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final