Mohsin Naqvi directs PCB to finalise central contracts ahead of Asia Cup: sources

Pakistan celebrate the wicket of Finn Allen of New Zealand during game three of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park, on March 21, 2025, in Auckland. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has directed that the players’ central contracts be finalised and announced ahead of the national team’s upcoming tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sources revealed on Monday.

According to sources, the previous central contracts for Pakistani cricketers expired on June 30 and consultations regarding the new agreements are currently underway.

The announcement of the updated contracts is expected before the team departs for the UAE on August 21.

PCB has decided to introduce major changes to the new central contracts for players, with significant reshuffling likely in Category D, sources revealed on Saturday.

According to sources, discussions over the new contracts have entered the final stages, with several players set to be dropped and a number of new players likely to be included. While some players could also be handed central contracts for the first time.

Consultations have already been held with coaches, the director of high performance, the finance department and the International cricket department.

Sources confirmed that cricketers no longer part of any of the three formats will almost certainly be excluded. Among those unlikely to cut are Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Huraira, Haseebullah, Usman Khan and Mohammad Ali.

On the other hand, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman are expected to be awarded central contracts.

The names of Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan have also been under discussion, with their inclusion a possibility.

The current three-year financial model for central contracts is now in its final year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the new contracts officially after receiving approval from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

It is pertinent to mention that the tri-nation series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan and hosts UAE.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on August 29 at 7:00 PM local time.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup 2025 will get underway on August 9 with the match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong and will conclude on September 28.

The Green Shirts will start their campaign on September 12 against Oman, while their blockbuster fixture against arch-rivals India is scheduled on September 14.