Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches Johns Creek Open title in USA

Pakistan’s squash player Ashab Irfan poses with the trophy after winning the Johns Creek Open in the USA on August 18, 2025. — Reporter

USA: Pakistan’s squash player Ashab Irfan delivered a stellar performance on Monday, winning the Johns Creek Open held in the United States.

The tournament, which featured a total prize purse of USD 12,000, saw Irfan face off against Malaysian player Nathan in the final.

After dropping the first game, Ashab made an impressive comeback to win three consecutive games in just 40 minutes. The final scoreline read 8-11, 11-2, 11-2, 11-6 in favor of the Pakistani star.

This victory marked Ashab’s third PSA (Professional Squash Association) title of the year.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashab had advanced to the final of the Johns Creek Open on Sunday, while compatriot Asim Khan was ousted in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final, Irfan defeated Brazil’s Diogo Gobbi 3-1 in a 53-minute encounter, with game scores of 11-7, 14-12, 4-11, and 11-5.

Meanwhile, top-seed Asim suffered a surprise defeat against Malaysia’s Nathan Chua, losing 3-1 with scores of 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, and 11-9.

Earlier on Saturday, both Pakistani players had delivered impressive performances to reach the semi-finals.

Asim overcame Egypt’s Omar El Kattan 3-1 in a 46-minute quarterfinal, with game scores of 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 13-11. Ashab dominated Mexico’s Cesar Segundo 3-0 in his quarterfinal, winning 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

Both players had also secured their quarterfinal berths with strong second-round performances on Thursday.

Top-seed Asim defeated Egypt’s Kareem Badawi 3-1 in 45 minutes (11-3, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8), while second-seed Ashab Irfan dismantled the United States’ Christopher Gordon in just 20 minutes (11-2, 11-4, 11-4), showcasing aggressive shot-making and high-paced play.

However, Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz and Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim were eliminated earlier. Seventh-seed Ayaz lost a five-game thriller against Omar El Kattan, falling 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11 in 58 minutes.

Huzaifa Ibrahim bowed out in the round of 16, defeated by Brazil’s third-seed Diego Gobbi 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 47 minutes, despite winning the opening game.