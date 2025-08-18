Hesson confident in Pakistan’s mix of youth and experience for upcoming events

Head coach Mike Hesson pictured during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad Media Opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, has expressed confidence in the national side announced for the upcoming UAE T20 Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the 50-year-old coach praised the balance of the squad, pointing to a strong blend of youth and experience.

“We’ve put together what we believe is a highly competitive squad following the recent T20I series. Excited to see some fresh faces stepping up alongside our experienced senior players. A great blend of energy and experience for the Tri-Nation Series and Asia Cup,” Hesson wrote.

Hesson also underlined the variety in the bowling department, especially given the UAE conditions.

“Our squad features five front-line seamers to adapt according to UAE conditions, along with two attacking mystery spinners. With depth in batting, a much-improved fielding side, and the bowlers mentioned above, we have an excellent balanced squad overall,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday unveiled a 17-member squad for the upcoming events.

The Tri-Nation Series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and hosts UAE, will take place in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7. The Asia Cup 2025 will follow from September 9 to 28 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will continue as captain. Senior players Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf retain their spots, while youngsters Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, and Hussain Talat have also been included.

Other notable names in the squad include Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, and Hasan Nawaz. Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem complete the lineup.

Meanwhile, a standout performer from the recent T20I series further boosted his credentials with the selectors.

The 31-year-old impressed with his bowling, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps across three matches at an economy rate of just 5.21.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem