Imam-ul-Haq hits unbeaten fifty in Yorkshire’s win over Middlesex

RADLETT: Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq once again showcased his fine form with the bat, guiding Yorkshire to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Middlesex in the ongoing One-Day Cup at the Radlett Cricket Club.

Batting first, Middlesex were bundled out for just 129 in 31 overs.

Sam Robson and Noah Cornwell top-scored with 28 runs each, while Toby Roland-Jones managed 16 off 20. The rest of the batting order faltered against Yorkshire’s disciplined bowling attack.

For Yorkshire, Matt Milnes was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/29 in eight overs. Ben Coad also impressed, taking 3/26 in 10 overs, while George Hill chipped in with two wickets.

Chasing 130, Yorkshire stumbled early at 67-3 in 13.5 overs.

Adam Lyth contributed 39 off 42 balls, while William Luxton (1) and James Wharton (0) fell cheaply. However, Imam remained solid at the crease, scoring an unbeaten 54 off 66 balls with seven boundaries.

He was well supported by wicketkeeper-batter Harry Duke, who made 28 off 47 deliveries, including five fours, as Yorkshire sealed the win in 27 overs.

For Middlesex, Henry Brookes was the lone wicket-taker with excellent figures of 3/17 in six overs, while the other bowlers went wicketless.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has been in outstanding form throughout the tournament.

He is currently the leading run-scorer with 385 runs in four matches at an average of 128.33, including two centuries and two fifties, with a highest score of 159.

With this win, Yorkshire now sit on top of Group B with four victories from five matches, collecting 16 points with a healthy net run rate of 1.790.

They will next face Durham on August 22 at Scarborough. Yorkshire’s only defeat so far came against Somerset, a game in which Imam did not feature.