Usman Tariq spins Knight Riders to victory over Patriots in CPL 2025

Usman Tariq of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Rilee Rossouw of Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 4 between Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park Sporting Complex on August 17, 2025 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. - CPL T20

BASSETERRE: Spinner Usman Tariq produced a brilliant bowling spell as Trinbago Knight Riders edged past St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 12 runs in the fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at Warner Park, St Kitts, on Sunday.

After being put in to bat first, Knight Riders posted a mammoth 231-5 in their 20 overs, displaying an aggressive batting approach from the outset. Openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales set the tone with a 114-run stand.

Hales fell just short of his half-century, dismissed for 47 off 27 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Munro, however, stole the show with a blistering knock, smashing 120 off 57 deliveries with 14 fours and six sixes.

Captain Nicholas Pooran chipped in with 13 off 11, while Kieron Pollard added 19 from 13 balls. Keacy Carty (16* off 8) and Akeal Hosein (1* off 1) ensured the team crossed the 230-run mark.

For the Patriots, Waqar Salamkheil (2-47) and skipper Jason Holder (2-40) were the pick of the bowlers. Naseem Shah (0-40) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (0-41) remained wicketless.

Chasing 232, the Patriots made a strong start with Kyle Mayers and Andre Fletcher adding 80 for the opening wicket.

Fletcher struck 41 off 25 balls, while Mayers contributed 32 from 22 deliveries. Rilee Rossouw also kept the chase alive with 38 off 24 balls.

Skipper Jason Holder led the charge with a quickfire 44 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes, but his dismissal to Mohammad Amir dented the chase at a crucial stage.

Usman Tariq was the game-changer with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-33 in four overs. He claimed the key wickets of Mayers, Rossouw, Mikyle Louis and Jyd Goolie to break the Patriots’ momentum.

Amir went for 51 runs in his four overs but picked up a wicket, while Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine also bagged a scalp each as the Patriots were restricted to 219-7 in 20 overs.