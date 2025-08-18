Khamzat Chimaev shuts down gas-out claims

Khamzat Chimaev at post-fight press conference in Chicago on August 16, 2025. — YouTube/Screengrab

New UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday stated that he had made it clear to everyone that he did not gas out.

Chechen-born fighter claimed the UFC middleweight championship with a commanding performance against South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on Saturday night at the United Centre.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Following the fight, Chimaev said that he was happy with his performance at UFC 319.

“I was just working on him,” Chimaev said of the fight.

“So I had some cool time on that there. Just spoke with him, spoke with his coach [in the] middle of the fight. Was happy. I say ‘Good job. Work harder, guys.’”

He further added that he did not care what people thought of him; he had made known to everyone that he did not gas out.

“I don’t care what people thinks about doing my thing,” he added.

“How many strikes I landed on him? How many takedowns I have there? So … I didn’t gas out. So now they know.

“The boys always saying, ‘Bro, it will be good for us if you go five rounds for the next fight, that makes us a better fighter.’ So, happy that’s happened. But sorry for Dana White. He likes finishes. I tried last seconds, but make mistake.”

Chimaev is still undefeated since his debut five years ago and extended his record to 15-0 with this victory.