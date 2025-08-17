Moses Itauma reveals name his team want him to fight next

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. —

British rising heavyweight boxer Moses Itauma revealed the name his team want him to face next, international media reported on Sunday.

Itauma, who is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division, stopped Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

The 20-year-old said he is ready for the next challenge, no matter who the opponent is.

"What's next?" Itauma said.

"I will fight anyone you put in front of me. If I'm honest, Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel do deserve a [title] shot, but chuck me in with any of that lot. I'm ranked No. 1 with the WBO, and Parker is also up there, so maybe that can happen.”

However, now the rising star has told the Ring Magazine that his team is pushing him to fight Jermaine Franklin.

“I’d love that [Usyk] as well, even if not Usyk, then the guys that deserve to fight Usyk, so like Parker, Zhang and whatnot. My team is stressing about me getting rounds, so that’s why they said Jermaine Franklin would be a good name,” Itauma said.

Moses Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in a short period of time, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.