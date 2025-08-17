Riccardo Calafiori shines as Arsenal beat Manchester United

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori in action with Manchester United's Amad Diallo at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 17, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Riccardo Calafiori scored early as Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford to spoil their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Calafiori did not take much time to open the scoring for Arsenal. He headed one in the 13th minute into the net, aided by a weak effort from Turkish keeper Altay Bayindir.

Despite playing a bunch of new faces, Mikel Arteta's side impressed everyone with their performance, proving that they will not be easy to write off this season.

With a brand new attack including Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, United also looked like an improved side. The home side kept opposition keeper David Raya busy during the second half of the game, with their forwards creating some chances which were missed.

Goalkeeper Raya reflected on the match, admitting that we were not at our best.

"The quality wasn't there. We weren't on our best day with the ball. Defensively we weren't at our best, so that was a hard fight. We got our goal in the first half with a corner and from there we just fought until the end. Credit to the boys for getting the clean sheet,” Raya said.

“We know we could have lost the game but football is like this. Days like this is when the three points count.

"The save from Cunha was a tough one. I don't know how I saved it to be honest, it was so close to my feet. Delighted to help the team to get the save and three points."