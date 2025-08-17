Newcastle sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa

An undated photo of Newcastle United's midfielder Jacob Ramsey. — Instagram/jacobramseyy



Newcastle United signed midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, the club announced on Sunday.

Ramsey, who is the product of Villa's academy and had joined them at the age of six, becomes Newcastle's third signing of the summer.

The deal is reportedly worth £40 million ($54m), and the Birmingham club is expected to make a much needed profit from it.

Ramsey reflected on the move, saying it is a big step for him and he is happy to join Eddie Howe’s side.

"This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really liked me, it didn't take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself," Ramsey said.

"It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle -- the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I'm excited to be on the other end of it now."

Howe praised the youngster, saying he is another fantastic addition and would be a major asset for the club.

"Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad. His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt," Howe said.

"Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack and has proven to be a real threat at this level in recent seasons. He performed very well in the Champions League last season too and we believe he'll be a major asset for us."

Ramsey has 136 Premier League appearances for Villa, in which he has scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists since his debut at the senior level in 2019.