Premier League: Chelsea held by Crystal Palace for goalless draw

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (centre) in action with Chelsea's Reece James (left) at Stamford Bridge in London on August 17, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace following Eberechi Eze's goal controversy at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea, who won the FIFA Club World Cup last month, failed to successfully kick off their Premier League campaign against the FA Cup holders.

It appeared that the visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute, but referee Darren England disallowed the goal following VAR intervention.

The goal was chalked off because a Palace player was too close to Chelsea's defensive wall when Eze took a free kick.

Chelsea gave chances to some of their new signings; Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens started for the Blues; however, it was 18-year-old Brazilian substitute Estevao who impressed everyone with his performance.

It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea finished fourth last season and won the Conference League.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest claimed a 3-1 victory against depleted Brentford thanks to their new winger Dan Ndoye, who scored his first goal at City Ground on Sunday.

Forward Yoane Wissa did not travel to Nottingham due to uncertainty over his future. He scored 19 goals for Brentford last year in the league.

Keith Andrews, who replaced Thomas Frank at Brentford after the latter left for Tottenham Hotspur, was greeted with three goals in the first half, two of which were scored by Chris Wood.

Wood opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game, followed by Ndoye in the 42nd minute to score on his debut for Nottingham.

Brentford struggled in the second half, with Igor Thiago's goal from the penalty spot in the 78th minute being their only consolation.