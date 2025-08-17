Pakistan crush Thailand in U15 Asian baseball championship opener

Pakistan U15 baseball team pose for a photo ahead of their match against Thailand at Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium, Taiwan, on August 17, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan opened their campaign at the BFA XII U15 Asian Baseball Championship 2025 in emphatic fashion, routing Thailand 16-2 in their first group stage match at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium, Taiwan on Sunday.

Pakistan’s offense clicked from the start, scoring in every inning. They plated two runs in the first, four in the second and another five in the fourth before closing the game with 16 runs on 10 hits.

Thailand managed only two runs on four hits against Pakistan’s dominant pitching. Okasha Asrar was the standout with two doubles, four RBIs, two walks, and two stolen bases, leading Pakistan’s charge.

Wahid Ullah contributed two RBIs, three stolen bases, and was hit by a pitch, while Ihtiram Khan added a triple, an RBI and a sacrifice hit.

Ammar Khan produced a double and an RBI, while Mustafa Ghazi, Ameen Jan Khan, Shah Sikandar, Shehzad Khan and Armaghan Ali all chipped in offensively.

Pakistan also showed aggression on the basepaths, stealing nine bases in total, with Ullah, Ghazi, Asrar, Ameen Jan and Armaghan Ali all swiping bags.

On the mound, Atif Muhammad set the tone, pitching three innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball with six strikeouts and just one walk.

Ihtiram Khan worked a third of an inning without giving up an earned run, before Shehzad Khan closed with 1.2 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits.

Despite committing three fielding errors, Pakistan’s relentless batting and sharp base running ensured a comfortable victory.

Thailand’s starting pitcher Nokkhwan Romyadet struggled to contain the flow of runs, while his teammates were limited to just four hits.

Pakistan with already a win to their credit in the tournament will next face hosts Chinese Taipei on Monday in second group match.

The U15 Asian Baseball Championship in Tainan also serves as qualifiers for World Championship.