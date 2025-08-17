NBA star Luka Doncic’s teammates hail him faster and dangerous

An undated photo of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. — Instagram/lukadoncic

NBA star Luka Doncic’s teammates Edo Muric and Aleksej Nikolic have praised him as faster and harder to defend following his body transformation, international media reported on Sunday.

Doncic has shaped his body brilliantly this summer. At 26, the Slovenian looks slimmer than ever.

Doncic has always been a top name in the NBA, but he has always been under criticism for being out of shape.

However, it looks like he has worked hard this summer after surprising everyone with his new look.

Slovenian national team member and former captain Muric, who played with Doncic at two FIBA EuroBaskets (2017, 2022) and was with him in the squad at the Tokyo Olympics, said that the latter has become faster after the transformation.

"Yeah, he's faster and jumps more," Muric said.

"And this year, I expect him to be the best version of himself.”

Slovenian guard Aleksej Nikolic, 30, who accompanied Doncic in the FIBA World Cup 2023, Tokyo Olympic Games, and the last two EuroBaskets, said it is hard to defend him and praised him.

"It's super hard [to defend him]," Nikolic added

"I mean, everybody's talking about his fitness. Of course, he said that he's in a lot better shape. And I mean, he's just being him. Not too many, let's say, differences about that."

Muric praised Luka's growth, saying he is getting better year by year and he is maturing with time.

"Yes, every year he's more vocal and vocal," Muric noted.

"This is what we need from him. He's our leader, and this needs to be done on the court and off the court. That's why I say he's maturing; he knows what he's talking about, and it's really a pleasure to follow him.

"He's more experienced, maturing, he understands the game better and better every year. So, I think that he showed everyone that he's one of the best players, and I think that he still belongs there. I can't wait for us to be all together and to enjoy our game."

In the FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Slovenia has played four friendlies, losing all of them.

Doncic made two appearances, against Germany and Latvia, recording 19 and 26 points respectively.