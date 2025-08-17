'Team selected on merit,’ Abdul Razzaq optimistic about Pakistan’s Asia Cup chances

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq speaks during the podcast show — YouTube/Nadir Ali

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all rounder Abdul Razzaq on Sunday termed the selection of the national squad for the Tri Nation series and the Asia Cup as being purely on merit, expressing hope for strong performances.

Speaking to the media during a private event in Karachi, Razzaq praised the inclusion of young players, stressing that recent selections reflect fairness and recognition of performers.

“The inclusion of youngsters is a very positive sign. Over the last three to four months, teams have been picked on merit, and players who perform are getting their chances,” Razzaq said.

The former all-rounder endorsed the selectors’ decisions and voiced optimism about Pakistan’s chances in the coming tournaments.

“The selectors have chosen a very good team. This squad has the ability to perform well in the UAE. I believe Pakistan can not only succeed in the tri-nation event but also win the Asia Cup,” he added.

Razzaq also extended his best wishes to the squad, noting the positive energy surrounding the players.

“The team looks motivated and united. Our good wishes are always with them, and it’s clear everyone is focused on playing for Pakistan,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member squad on Sunday for the UAE T20 Tri-Series and the Asia Cup 2025.

The tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and hosts UAE, will be held in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7, followed by the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain.

Senior players Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are part of the squad, alongside promising youngsters Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, and Hussain Talat.

Other members include Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, and Hasan Nawaz, with Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem completing the lineup.

During a press conference, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson justified retaining pacer Salman Mirza for the upcoming events.

"We have retained Salman Mirza because of his performance in Bangladesh," Hesson said.

The 31-year-old Mirza impressed as the leading wicket-taker of the series, claiming seven wickets across three matches at an economy rate of 5.21.

For the unversed, Babar and Rizwan last played a short-format match for Pakistan during their game against South Africa in Centurion back in December 2024.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.