Sarfaraz Ahmed backs Pakistan squad for Tri series, Asia Cup

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed speaks at a private event in Karachi on August 17, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Sunday expressed full support for the squad announced for the upcoming Tri-Nation series and Asia Cup, describing the selection as balanced and timely.

Speaking to reporters during a private event in Karachi, Sarfaraz said he was pleased to see opportunities being given to emerging players and hoped the new-look side would rise to the occasion.

"A good team has been announced, and I believe it will perform well in both the tri-series and the Asia Cup. A new Pakistan team is beginning to take shape," he remarked.

The former skipper pointed out that conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would favour Pakistan and could help the youngsters settle in.

"Pakistan’s record in the UAE has been strong, and I expect the team to do well again. Players like Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan and Hasan Nawaz have been given chances and I’m hopeful they will deliver," he said.

Sarfaraz also singled out opener Fakhar Zaman as a key figure in the national side. He praised Zaman’s consistency in crucial matches.

"Fakhar Zaman is a backbone of Pakistan’s batting. Whenever the team has needed him, Fakhar has stepped up and performed,” he added.

Sarfaraz welcomed the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games. He voiced optimism that Pakistan would not only qualify but also stand a strong chance of winning a medal.

“The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is a positive development. I am confident Pakistan will qualify, and I hope the team can even bring home a gold medal,” he concluded.