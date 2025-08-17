Dana White hails Du Plessis as ‘impressive’ despite losing

This collage of photos shows South African MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis (left) and UFC CEO Dana White. — Reuters/Screengrab

CHICAGO: UFC CEO Dana White hailed Dricus du Plessis as ‘impressive’ despite losing his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Saturday night at the United Centre.

Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight championship with a commanding performance against South Africa’s Du Plessis.

The Chechen-born fighter earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Chimaev damaged the opponent in the opening round, shooting for an early takedown and trapping him in a crucifix position. The second round also followed a similar script.

By the third and fourth rounds, the South African found himself stuck in disadvantageous positions with little room to mount a comeback.

Dana White, in a post-fight press conference, praised Dricus du Plessis despite the defeat, saying the South African was impressive, in spite of being in a difficult position, he handled it well.

“Yeah, I mean the first of all, I had, every round a 10-8 may be except for the last round. But you know, to be in the position that he was in and the crucifix was just getting dominated on the ground and punched in the face and elbowed and it’s a very frustrating place to be in,” White said.

“I thought he handled it well and came out every round, you know, trying to get in the fight and try to win. Yeah, impressive.”

For Khamzat Chimaev, Dana said that the guy was eager to win from the very start and has become very popular.

“The night, when we were on the fight Island, he said I want to fight next Saturday. Ever since then the guy has been on a rocket ship, and obviously he is very popular too. People love him, fighting back here in the United States and obviously Chicago loved him too,” Dana concluded.