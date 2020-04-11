Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the fate of the Asia Cup 2020 remains doubtful as major sporting events have been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Daily Jang reported.

Mani, in an interview with local media, said that the decision to proceed with the tournament will most likely be decided with further development of the situation in a month.

"Regarding the future of Asia Cup 2020, there has been no decision as of yet but we can expect one in a month’s time while the situation unfolds," he said.

READ: Pakistan will respect ACC's decision on Asia Cup 2020, Ehsan Mani tells Indian publication

Meanwhile, the debate over venues has yet to be decided. With Pakistan having hosting rights, India refused to partake in the tournament due to escalating political tensions.

The chairman insisted that the Asia Cup be hosted at a neutral venue owing to India’s disinterest in travelling to Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2020 uncertain due to coronavirus pandemic: Ehsan Mani