BCCI brings major changes to deliberate short run rule: reports

Gujarat Titans’ Mitchell Marsh (left) takes a run as Lucknow Super Giants’ Rashid Khan looks on during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Ahmedabad on May 22, 2025. — BCCI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a series of rule changes, including an unusual provision that allows the rival captain to decide which batter will take strike if a deliberate short run is attempted, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the captain of the fielding side will identify which of the two batters will take strike for the next delivery.

The move is aimed at addressing the growing tendency of batters, particularly in T20 cricket, to deliberately run short in order to retain strike.

The practice has been seen on several occasions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where set batters attempt to manipulate the strike even at the cost of one run being disallowed.

Until now, such instances invited a five run penalty awarded to the fielding side and the possibility of the matter being referred to the match referee.

However, under the updated rules the sanction will be accompanied by the additional tactical disadvantage of the rival captain choosing who faces the next ball.

According to the BCCI’s revised playing conditions, a deliberate short run is defined as an attempt by batters to appear to run more than one run while at least one of them deliberately fails to make ground at one end.

Umpires may still allow a run to be aborted, provided they are satisfied that there was no intent to deceive or score without grounding the bat.

The rules also instruct umpires to disallow any runs, signal penalties where necessary, and report the matter to the match referee after the game.

The BCCI confirmed that these rule changes will come into effect from the 2025–26 domestic season.