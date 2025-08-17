Guardiola unhappy with squad size despite Manchester’s win over Wolves

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City began their Premier League campaign in emphatic style with a 4-0 win over Wolves at Molineux, but manager Pep Guardiola expressed concern over the size of his squad, calling it ‘not healthy’ on Sunday.

Erling Haaland netted twice, while new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki also got on the scoresheet in a dominant display.

Reijnders impressed on his Premier League debut, assisting both Haaland goals and earning praise from Guardiola, who called him ‘a top signing for the coming years’.

Despite the result, Guardiola’s focus was on trimming the squad, and he cited that the squad is deep.

"[It's] too much -- too many people. I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions, but I don't want to leave players at home. It's not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete,” Guardiola said.

"Everyone has to feel they can play and help. The club has known it since last season, it's not news, but the situation is what it is.

"In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution."

Goalkeeper James Trafford made a confident debut in place of Ederson, who was sidelined with gastroenteritis.

Guardiola denied reports linking Ederson with a move to Galatasaray, reiterating the Brazilian remains his number one.

City continues their quest for a seventh league title in nine seasons, but Guardiola insists harmony in the squad is key to long-term success.