CSK provide clarification on Dewald Brevis’ controversial IPL 2025 signing

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Dewald Brevis plays a shot before being dismissed during a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Delhi on May 20, 2025. — BCC

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday issued a clarification regarding the mid-season signing of South African batter Dewald Brevis in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, stating that the deal was made 'in complete compliance' with tournament regulations.

The statement came in response to comments made by Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, where he suggested that CSK may have paid 'extra money' to secure Brevis’ services.

“Dewald Brevis had a great time in the IPL last year after CSK got him in the back half of the season,” Ashwin said.

“I even heard that two or three teams were also talking to him but had to let him go after not being able to pay extra money. He might have told CSK, ‘I’ll need the extra money,’ and the team was willing to pay him.”

However, IPL regulations clearly stated that a replacement player cannot be signed for a fee exceeding that of the player he replaces.

The rules further clarified that the league fee paid to a replacement is adjusted according to the number of matches remaining in the season.

Brevis, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, was signed in April as a mid-season replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh. Gurjapneet, originally bought for INR 2.2 crore, was ruled out of the season due to injury.

In its statement, CSK confirmed that Brevis was signed for the same amount, INR 2.2 crore, in accordance with clause 6.6 of the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27.

The franchise also pointed to the IPL’s official media advisory dated April 18, which confirmed the signing under these terms.

“CSK followed all due processes as per IPL regulations,” the statement read, dismissing speculation around additional payments.