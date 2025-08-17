Moses Itauma stops Dillian Whyte inside first round

Moses Itauma in action against Dillian Whyte at ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: Moses Itauma, who is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division, took less than two minutes to stop Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed the victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

The 6-foot-4 southpaw was quick enough to land power shots before Whyte made him wait in the ring, entering late.

Itauma hurt Whyte with a left hook, and as soon as he realised that his opponent was hurt, he attacked with a barrage of shots to the head and body.

Itauma then took no time and finished the fight with a right hook to the temple, despite getting back up. Whyte was called unfit to continue.

With 119 seconds on the clock, referee Mikael Hook said enough is enough and waved off the fight.

Moses Itauma said he is ready for the next challenge, no matter who the opponent is.

"What's next?" Itauma said.

"I will fight anyone you put in front of me. If I'm honest, Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel do deserve a [title] shot, but chuck me in with any of that lot. I'm ranked No. 1 with the WBO, and Parker is also up there, so maybe that can happen.

"I'm only 20-year-old so I have got 10 or 15 years left. If I get the opportunity [to fight for a world title], 100 percent I will [be world champion]."

Itauma has improved his record to 13-0, with 11 of his wins being knockout wins, and it was his eighth first-round victim.