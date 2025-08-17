Pakistan sweep past Bhutan in South Asia regional badminton championship

Pakistan players (left) and Bhutan players (right) pose with the match referees (centre) after their tie in the Badminton South Asia Regional Championship 2025, held in Bhutan on August 17, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan earned its second victory in the Under-23 team event of the Badminton South Asia Regional Championships 2025 with a dominant 5-0 win over hosts Bhutan on Sunday.

Muhammad Adnan opened the tie with a commanding performance in the men’s singles, defeating Ngawang Rigsel Jurmey 21-7, 21-5. Ammarah Ishtiaq followed up with an emphatic 21-4, 21-4 win over Kritty Gurung in the women’s singles.

Adnan then paired with Raja Hassan Mujtaba to secure the men’s doubles, beating Avik Balampaki and Jurmey 21-16, 21-10.

In the women’s doubles, Ammarah and Umama Usman sealed another straight-game victory, overcoming Phuntsho Dema and Gurung 21-7, 21-7.

The tie was completed in the mixed doubles when Raja Hassan and Umama defeated Jurmey and Dema 21-11, 19-21, 21-11 to secure Pakistan’s clean sweep.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Nepal 3-2 before suffering a 5-0 loss to Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s final standing on the podium will be determined after the Sri Lanka–Nepal match on Monday.