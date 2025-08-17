Pakistan sweep past Bhutan in South Asia regional badminton championship

KARACHI: Pakistan earned its second victory in the Under-23 team event of the Badminton South Asia Regional Championships 2025 with a dominant 5-0 win over hosts Bhutan on Sunday.
Muhammad Adnan opened the tie with a commanding performance in the men’s singles, defeating Ngawang Rigsel Jurmey 21-7, 21-5. Ammarah Ishtiaq followed up with an emphatic 21-4, 21-4 win over Kritty Gurung in the women’s singles.
Adnan then paired with Raja Hassan Mujtaba to secure the men’s doubles, beating Avik Balampaki and Jurmey 21-16, 21-10.
In the women’s doubles, Ammarah and Umama Usman sealed another straight-game victory, overcoming Phuntsho Dema and Gurung 21-7, 21-7.
The tie was completed in the mixed doubles when Raja Hassan and Umama defeated Jurmey and Dema 21-11, 19-21, 21-11 to secure Pakistan’s clean sweep.
Earlier, Pakistan defeated Nepal 3-2 before suffering a 5-0 loss to Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s final standing on the podium will be determined after the Sri Lanka–Nepal match on Monday.
