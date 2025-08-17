Major update on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for Asia Cup 2025

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates after dismissing Marco Jansen of South Africa during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Final match between South Africa and India at Kensington Oval on June 29, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - ICC

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin in September in the UAE.

According to the Indian media reports, Bumrah informed the selectors of his readiness a few days ago. This comes shortly after Suryakumar Yadav cleared his fitness test in Bengaluru.

The Indian selection committee is set to meet on August 19 in Mumbai to finalise the 15-member squad for the T20 tournament.

“In a significant boost for Team India, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for the 2025 Asia Cup,” a BCCI source confirmed.

To manage his workload, the right-arm pacer was rested from the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval.

He played in the first, third, and fourth Tests, while being rested for the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won. Across the series, Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs and claimed two five-wicket hauls.

With the Asia Cup in the T20 format, Bumrah won’t need to bowl long spells, allowing the management to handle his playing time carefully.

He will also have a break of nearly 40 days between his last Test in England and the start of the tournament. His last T20I appearance was in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown, where he took 2 for 18 in India’s seven-run win.

The report also mentioned that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will travel to the UAE early for the Asia Cup.

While the BCCI proposed a short camp in Bengaluru, the team opted for early travel to help players acclimate to local conditions.

It is pertinent to mention that India, placed in Group A, will begin their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, and conclude the group stage against Oman on September 19.