Bayern Munich beats Stuttgart tolift German Supercup

Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart at the MHPArena on Saturday to lift the German Supercup, with goals from England captain Harry Kane and new signing Luis Diaz.

Kane opened the scoring in the 18th minute, giving Bayern an early lead, before Diaz marked a winning start to his career at the club following his summer move on a four-year deal.

The Bavarians dominated the match, with goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Manuel Neuer delivering a series of crucial saves less than a week ahead of the Bundesliga season.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Neuer emphasised the importance of collective effort over individual accolades.

"I think about the team and to play as best as possible in order to be successful," Neuer said. "We did that today. It's nice to be man of the match, but it's always about the team.

"We did it well. We won all the matches in pre-season, and we want to carry this into the Bundesliga season next week," he added.

Bayern are reportedly keen on signing Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, following his impressive performances this season.

After missing out on the Bundesliga title in 2024 for the first time in 11 years, Bayern triumphed under Kompany last season and will begin their title defence against RB Leipzig on 22 August.