Salman Mirza reacts after Pakistan squad inclusion for Tri-Series, Asia Cup

Pakistan pacer departs for Dhaka to take part in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur on July 16, 2025. - Instagram/salmanmirza760

Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza on Sunday expressed his excitement after being named in the national team squad for the upcoming UAE T20 Tri-Series against Afghanistan and hosts UAE, as well as the Asia Cup 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared a squad banner on his official handle with a simple two-word caption: "Shukar Alhamdulillah."

The cricket fraternity quickly responded, congratulating him and wishing him success in the forthcoming events.

The left-arm pacer made his international debut for Pakistan during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in July.

Mirza impressed with his outstanding bowling, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the series, claiming seven wickets across all three matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.21.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced a 17-member squad for the UAE T20 Tri-Series and the Asia Cup 2025.

The tri-series will take place in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7, followed by the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain. The squad includes senior players Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf, alongside young talents such as Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, and Hussain Talat.

Other members are Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

During the press conference following the squad announcement, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, highlighted Mirza’s impressive performances and explained the rationale behind his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming events.

"We have retained Salman Mirza because of his performance in Bangladesh," Hesson said.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.