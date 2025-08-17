Former Pakistan pacer urges Babar, Rizwan to consider retirement

Babar Azam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan rest as rain delays the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed has sparked debate by urging national stars Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to consider retiring from international cricket.

This comes following their omission from Pakistan’s recently announced squad for the upcoming UAE T20 Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025.

Tanveer took to social media platform 'X' and urged the star duo to make a decision based on their own sense of respect and career principles

"My request to Babar Azam and Rizwan is that if you feel your respect is not intact, then consider retiring from international cricket. We have examples of Virat Kohli in front of us. Babar and Rizwan, respect is in your hands."

The 46-year-old also raised concerns about the team selection process, questioning the rationale behind the inclusion of certain players.

He specifically highlighted the situation involving Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

The left-handed opening batter was sidelined during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies due to a left hamstring strain sustained in the second T20I.

"Was Fakhar Zaman forced into the team, or was he included to prevent Babar Azam from being selected? How did Fakhar Zaman get in?" he questioned.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member squad on Sunday for the UAE T20 Tri-Series and the Asia Cup 2025.

The tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and hosts UAE, will be held in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7, followed by the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain.

Senior players Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are part of the squad, alongside promising youngsters Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, and Hussain Talat.

Other members include Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, and Hasan Nawaz, with Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem completing the lineup.

During a press conference, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson justified retaining pacer Salman Mirza for the upcoming events.

"We have retained Salman Mirza because of his performance in Bangladesh," Hesson said.

The 31-year-old Mirza impressed as the leading wicket-taker of the series, claiming seven wickets across three matches at an economy rate of 5.21.

For the unversed, Babar and Rizwan last played a short-format match for Pakistan during their game against South Africa in Centurion back in December 2024.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.