Ashab Irfan advances to final as Asim Khan exits Johns Creek Open

Ashab defeated Brazil’s Diogo Gobbi 3-1 in a 53-minute encounter

By Faizan Lakhani
August 17, 2025
Pakistan's Ashab Khan celebrates after winning the semifinal of the Johns Creek Open Squash against Brazil’s Diogo Gobbi in the United States on August 17, 2025. – File

USA: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan has advanced to the final of the ongoing Johns Creek Open Squash in the United States on Sunday, while compatriot Asim Khan was ousted in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final clash of the $12,000 prize-money event, Ashab defeated Brazil’s Diogo Gobbi 3-1 in a 53-minute encounter, winning the games 11-7, 14-12, 4-11, and 11-5.

Meanwhile, top-seed Asim suffered a surprise defeat against Malaysia’s Nathan Chua, losing 3-1 with scores of 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, and 11-9.

Earlier on Saturday, both Pakistani players had delivered impressive performances to reach the semi-finals.

Asim overcame Egypt’s Omar El Kattan 3-1 in a 46-minute quarterfinal, with game scores of 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 13-11. Ashab Irfan dominated Mexico’s Cesar Segundo 3-0 in his quarterfinal, winning 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

Both players had also secured their quarterfinal berths with strong second-round performances on Thursday.

Top-seed Asim defeated Egypt’s Kareem Badawi 3-1 in 45 minutes (11-3, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8), while second-seed Ashab Irfan dismantled the United States’ Christopher Gordon in just 20 minutes (11-2, 11-4, 11-4), showcasing aggressive shot-making and high-paced play.

However, Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz and Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim were eliminated earlier. Seventh-seed Ayaz lost a five-game thriller against Omar El Kattan, falling 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11 in 58 minutes.

Huzaifa Ibrahim bowed out in the round of 16, defeated by Brazil’s third-seed Diego Gobbi 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 47 minutes, despite winning the opening game.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Squash