Andruw Monasterio’s extra-inning blast pushes Brewers past Reds

Milwaukee Brewers pinch hitter Andruw Monasterio reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the eleventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug 16, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Andruw Monasterio hit a three-run home run in the 11th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, marking the franchise’s record-breaking 14th consecutive win.

Monasterio’s clutch homer, his second of the season, came off Reds reliever Joe La Sorsa and broke a 3-3 tie, capping a thrilling extra-inning contest. With the win, Milwaukee surpassed its previous single-season consecutive-win record of 13, set in 1987.

The Brewers forced extra innings in the ninth after Brice Turang and Tyler Black walked against closer Emilio Pagán.

A misplayed double-play attempt by Elly De La Cruz allowed Turang to score the tying run. In the 10th, an error in left field by Jake Fraley on William Contreras’ single allowed Anthony Siegler to score, briefly giving Milwaukee a 4-3 lead.

Cincinnati responded in the bottom half, tying the game on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI ground-rule double. But Monasterio’s 11th-inning blast gave the Brewers enough cushion to withstand a late Reds rally.

Santiago Espinal’s sacrifice fly and Noelvi Marte’s homer narrowed the gap, but Nick Mears secured the win with his first save.

Brewers starter Quinn Priester allowed two runs over 5⅓ innings, while Zack Littell gave up just one run over six solid innings for the Reds, who have now dropped two consecutive games.

In the series finale on Sunday, Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott is set to face Brewers left-hander José Quintana.