BHF confirms verbal commitment for Asia Cup 2025 participation

An undated picture of Bangladesh men's hockey team. - File

LAHORE: The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) has confirmed its readiness to participate in the upcoming Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7.

According to BHF sources, verbal contact regarding participation has already been made, and the federation is now awaiting the formal written invitation.

“We are waiting for the final decision and hope to be officially informed within the next 48 hours,” a BHF official told Geo News.

Bangladesh has been designated as the first reserve team, set to replace Pakistan if necessary, sources added.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) recently announced its withdrawal from the tournament, citing security concerns.

A Hockey India official told an Indian newspaper that the government was prepared to issue visas for the Pakistani contingent.

However, the PHF formally declined participation in a letter sent to the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Wednesday.

"In light of Pakistan's decision, we have now extended an invitation to Bangladesh to participate in the Asia Cup," the Hockey India official added.

The timing of Pakistan’s withdrawal raised questions, as visa applications had reportedly been submitted at the end of July.

Uncertainty also surrounds Pakistan’s participation in the Junior Hockey World Cup later this year in India, with the junior team’s status still unclear.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Hockey Federation is expected to make an official announcement regarding its withdrawal within the next day or two.