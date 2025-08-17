'Whoever performs will play': Aqib Javed on Babar, Rizwan’s T20I return

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier, New Zealand. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan selector and former pacer Aqib Javed has addressed the T20I exclusions of star batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, emphasising that opportunities in the national team are based on performance.

Speaking at a media conference, he highlighted the importance of consistency and giving players chances based on their form.

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were not part of the previous three series, while Saim, Fakhar, and Sahibzada Farhan featured in the top order," Aqib said.

"It’s not like you ignore someone or select someone based on just two matches’ performance. These things often get highlighted in the media, but as a player, you face different challenges at different times. Everyone who wants to play has opportunities,” he added.

“In T20 cricket, two factors are crucial: your ability to score runs and your strike rate according to the match situation and environment. That is what we always consider.”

The 53-year-old also addressed growing speculation regarding the T20I futures of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, explaining that their absence from recent series should not be interpreted as being permanently sidelined.

“It’s not that we are completely sidelining them. The current choices reflect how a player develops. I’ve given examples of Sahibzada Farhan, Saim, and Fakhar. Sahibzada made a comeback, Saim initially struggled but later created an impact," he stated.

"You can’t put a stamp on any player’s career—opportunities are always there. Right now, they’re gaining experience in leagues like the Big Bash and PSL. Whoever performs will play, and only those who perform deserve to play,” he added.

Looking ahead to the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2025, he expressed confidence in the team.

“Pakistan’s T20 team can beat India. India vs Pakistan matches are always huge. This 17-member squad can defeat any team. We shouldn’t put pressure on them, but I have high hopes for this squad,” he stated.

He elaborated on the recent developments in Pakistan cricket and the Shaheens’ squad selection, highlighting the focus on fitness, performance, and providing opportunities to emerging players.

“Our top players have just completed a one-and-a-half to two-month camp at the NCA. Concerning the Shaheens, Mohammad Wasim Jr. was sent there, getting fitter and bowling well, so he has been included," he said.

"You have limited slots—if you have players like Saim, Fakhar, and Sahibzada, you can only select 17. Wherever there is opportunity, it will be utilised. The good thing is that our options are improving. Players like Yasir, Naeem, and Nafay give us better choices, which is a positive sign,” he concluded.