Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in Cincinnati Open final

An undated picture of top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner(right) and Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday in style with a commanding 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over French qualifier Terence Atmane on Saturday, booking his place in the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

World No. 1 Sinner was dominant on serve, winning an impressive 91% of his first-serve points and not facing a single break point during the 86-minute semi-final.

The opening set was closely contested, with neither player managing to create a break opportunity.

Sinner took control in the tiebreak, capitalising on an early double fault from Atmane. He carried that momentum into the second set, breaking twice to end the Frenchman’s dream run.

Reflecting on the win, Sinner admitted it was a difficult test against an unfamiliar opponent.

"Very, very tough challenge," Sinner said on court after being serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by the crowd.

"Every time when you play against someone completely new it's very difficult."

In the other semi-final, second seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame third seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in a match interrupted by a medical delay and hampered by Zverev’s physical struggles.

After saving three break points early in the first set, Alcaraz broke for a 4-3 lead and maintained control. Zverev, visibly in discomfort, faded in the second set as the Spaniard sealed victory with a break at love.

"Happy for the final but feeling bad for Sasha," Alcaraz wrote on the camera lens after his win. "Wish you all the best."