Khamzat Chimaev crushes Du Plessis to capture UFC Middleweight Title

Khamzat Chimaev (right) reacts after the fight against Dricus Du Plessis Murphy during UFC 319 at United Center on Aug 16, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Khamzat Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight championship with a commanding performance against South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on Saturday night at the United Center.

The Chechen-born fighter earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favor.

Chimaev set the tone in the opening round, shooting for an early takedown and trapping du Plessis in a crucifix position. While his strikes did minimal damage, his control on the ground showcased his dominance.

The second round followed a similar script, as the 31-year-old relentlessly took the fight to the mat.

Controlling his opponent’s back, Chimaev threatened with choke attempts and knees, leaving du Plessis fatigued as the fight wore on.

By the third and fourth rounds, the South African found himself stuck in disadvantageous positions with little room to mount a comeback.

Wearing the championship belt around his waist after the victory, Chimaev praised his opponent’s toughness.

“I never game-plan. I just came in and worked like I do in the gym. That guy is strong, I couldn’t finish him, respect for that guy. He’s the only champion who was saying my name. This guy has real heart, a real lion — a real African lion,” Chimaev said.

Despite the loss, du Plessis showed grace in defeat, vowing to reclaim his title.

“He deserves this 100 percent, he beat me fair and square tonight. He was the better man, and I’ll be back. I’ll come and get my belt back, but for now, it’s his. He deserves it and has to enjoy it,” du Plessis said.