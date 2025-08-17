Mike Hesson warns against underestimating Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan interact with Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Pakistan and Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Chennai, India. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has cautioned against taking Afghanistan lightly in the upcoming Asia Cup, stressing that their spin attack and recent form make them one of the most dangerous opponents.

During the press conference, he further explained the importance of Pakistan’s batting depth, particularly the ability of the middle order to counter spin in subcontinental conditions.

“Afghanistan were semifinalists in the previous T20 World Cup. They are a top side—especially when you play them in Sharjah," Hesson said.

"Not only can our middle order rotate strike against spin, but they can also apply pressure, which is going to be vital. We’re not taking any of these games lightly. In terms of preparation for the Asia Cup, we honestly couldn’t ask for anything better,” he added.

The coach noted that playing in Sharjah will present a major challenge for Pakistan’s batting group, particularly against spin, but insisted that it will serve as an ideal test before the T20 World Cup.

“In the Asia Cup, we are going to face some of the best spin-bowling sides, and this will be a great opportunity ahead of the T20 World Cup. Playing in Sharjah will be a real challenge against spin, and that’s why our middle order is so critical,” he explained.

Hesson also addressed Pakistan’s preparations, pointing to recent series as evidence of the team’s growing consistency.

“We have won six out of nine matches, with one of our losses coming on the very last ball. There haven’t been many changes in our squad. Right now, our focus is on winning and maintaining consistency, and the team is playing good cricket in T20s,” he said.

The coach highlighted the importance of the top order in setting up matches, referencing the 140-run opening stand in the third T20I against West Indies as the benchmark.

“T20I cricket is all about setting the game up and staying ahead at all times. From a batting perspective, we have a lineup that continues to do that consistently,” Hesson remarked.

He also threw his weight behind captain Babar Azam, saying the star batter is working hard to improve his strike-rate and ability against spin.

“There’s no doubt Babar has been asked to improve in some areas, particularly against spin and in terms of his strike-rate. Those are aspects I know he’s working very hard on at the moment,” he said.

“A player like Babar also has the opportunity to play in the BBL and showcase improvements in those areas of T20 cricket. He’s simply too good of a player for us not to consider.”

Hesson praised other key performers such as Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman, saying all three had fully earned their places in the squad.

“The players we have have performed exceptionally well. For example, Sahibzada Farhan played six games and won three Man of the Match awards. You want players who, when they score runs, have a huge impact on the outcome of the game—and that’s exactly what we ask from Saim and Fakhar as well,” the coach said.