Lionel Messi shines on return as Inter Miami beat LA Galaxy

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi passes the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy during the second half at Chase Stadium on Aug 16, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi made a triumphant return from injury on Saturday night, scoring a goal and providing an assist to inspire Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium.

Messi had missed Miami’s previous three matches with a thigh injury but entered as a second-half substitute and immediately transformed the game.

With the score level at 1-1, the Argentine superstar produced a moment of brilliance in the 84th minute, weaving past defenders before unleashing a powerful long-range strike past Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Micovic. It was his MLS-leading 19th goal of the season.

Just five minutes later, Messi turned provider, flicking a clever backheel assist to Luis Suárez, who fired in his sixth league goal — and his first from open play in nine matches. Jordi Alba had earlier given Miami the lead in the 43rd minute, finishing off a precise pass from Sergio Busquets.

Despite dominating possession and outshooting the visitors 28-5, Miami struggled to convert chances until Messi’s late heroics. A goal by Telasco Segovia was ruled out for offside, while Suárez struck the post in the first half.

Galaxy’s only highlight came in the 59th minute when Joseph Paintsil beat two defenders before slotting home the equaliser past Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. However, LA (3-16-7, 16 points) extended their winless run to four matches and remain near the bottom of the table.

For Inter Miami, the win was a crucial response following their 4-1 defeat to Orlando, keeping their Supporters’ Shield ambitions on track. With Messi back in form, Miami will now look to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.