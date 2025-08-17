Cade Cavalli shines in first MLB win as Nationals blank Phillies

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli throws to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Nationals Park on Aug 16, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Cade Cavalli earned his first major league victory as James Wood delivered a two-run double, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on Saturday.

Making just his fourth career start—and third since returning from Tommy John surgery—the 27-year-old Cavalli was dominant across seven scoreless innings.

He scattered seven hits, struck out five, and didn’t allow a walk, ending his outing by fanning Edmundo Sosa on five pitches.

Washington struck in the fifth inning. Dylan Crews worked a walk, advanced on Brady House’s single, and then scored alongside House when Wood lined a two-run double off Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (4-6) for a 2-0 lead.

Walker was tagged with a tough-luck loss despite yielding only two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Josh Bell paced the Nationals with two hits as Washington improved to 4-5 in the season series against Philadelphia, winning three of its last four contests.

Jose Ferrer relieved Cavalli in the eighth and notched his second save of the season, working around a misplayed single by Wood to close it out.

For Philadelphia, Trea Turner continued his hot streak with his second three-hit game of the series.

He is now 8-for-14 over the set and riding a six-game hitting streak. But the Phillies faltered in key moments, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranding six baserunners.

The series concludes Sunday, when Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola makes his first start since May 14 after coming off the injured list. He will be opposed by Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker.