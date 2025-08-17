PCB unveils Pakistan squad for Tri-Series, Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan players celebrate after winning the third T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill on August 3, 2025. – AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a 17-member national squad for the upcoming UAE T20 Tri-Series and the Asia Cup 2025.

The tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and hosts UAE, will be played in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7. Following that, the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain of the squad.

Senior players Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are part of the lineup, while youngsters Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, and Hussain Talat have also been included.

The squad further features Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Mohammad Haris, along with Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, and Hasan Nawaz. Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem complete the squad.

During the press conference following the squad announcement, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, explained the reasons for retaining pacer Salman Mirza in the squad for the upcoming events.

"We have retained Salman Mirza because of his performance in Bangladesh," Hesson said.

The 31-year-old impressed with his outstanding bowling performance, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He claimed seven wickets across all three matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.21.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Tri-series schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

7 September – Final – 7pm local time

ACC Asia Cup T20 2025 (Pakistan fixtures, Super Fours and Final):