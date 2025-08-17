CPL 2025: Guyana Amazon Warriors rope in Mohammad Masroor as fielding coach

Pakistan Shaheens' head coach Mohammad Masroor - Twitter/@_FaridKhan

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fielding coach Mohammad Masroor has joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors as their fielding coach for the ongoing 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings shared a banner regarding the development on their official social media platforms, along with a caption highlighting the update.

"From Karachi to the Caribbean!"

"Mohammad Masroor takes on the role of Fielding Coach in Caribbean Premier League 2025 - wishing him a season to remember."

Masroor has been part of the Kings’ coaching setup as an assistant coach, also taking charge of high-performance responsibilities.

In 2024, the 50-year-old was appointed as Pakistan’s fielding coach for the home series against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

It was his first full-time role with the senior national team, though he had previously worked with the Pakistan Shaheens, the Under-19 side, and also served as an assistant to Steve Rixon during the 2018 home series against the West Indies.

However, in July 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chose not to extend his contract, as his appointment had been on a series-to-series basis.

The move was part of a broader restructuring of the national team’s support staff ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

Following his departure, Masroor posted a heartfelt farewell on social media, writing:

"Thank you to the players who trusted, the staff who supported, and the fans who believed. Behind every catch taken, every game won, was a group of men who believed," he wrote.

"Though my chapter with the team ends here, I'll always be a part of Pakistan cricket's story. Thank you, Pakistan. I leave with no regrets, only pride and best wishes for what lies ahead," hje added.

Despite his contributions, Pakistan’s fielding performances have remained under scrutiny, particularly during high-pressure games in major tournaments such as the 2019 ICC World Cup, T20 World Cups, and Asia Cups, where costly lapses have often shifted the momentum against them.

Meanwhile, the ongoing CPL 2025 runs until September 21.

After four matches, Guyana Amazon Warriors sit at the top of the table with one win and a net run-rate of 1.235.

The Patriots follow in second with a win and a loss (NRR 0.577), while the Falcons are placed third with one defeat and an NRR of -2.283.