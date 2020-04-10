Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues says she loves Babar Azam's cover drives

Jemimah Rodrigues Photo: AFP

India's women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has revealed that the cricketer whose cover drives she loves the most is Pakistani superstar Babar Azam.

The 19-year-old from Mumbai reportedly made the comment in a live session on Instagram.

She was asked what his favourite shot was and who played it best. Much to her followers' surprise, instead of saying Virat Kohli—who also has as textbook cover drive— she name-dropped Azam.

“Cover drives. I love Babar Azam’s cover drive,” she said.

Azam, world's top-ranked T20 batsman, is known for his elegance, which is most reflected in his stylish cover drive.

Taking of cover drives, here is a compilation featuring Azam's finest:





