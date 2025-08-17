Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City make triumphant Premier League start

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City kicked off their Premier League campaign with a crushing 4-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

New signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki netted debut goals for Pep Guardiola's revamped team in what they hope will be the first step towards improving on last season's disappointing third-place finish.

Haaland, who has scored in all four season-opening games during his spell in England's top flight, struck in the 34th minute when Reijnders chipped a ball through to Rico Lewis who sent in a low cross for the Norwegian to tap home.

Reijnders scored three minutes later when Oscar Bobb, who missed most of last season with a broken leg, pounced on a loose pass before setting up the Dutch midfielder who fired the ball into the far corner.

Haaland, the Premier League's top scorer in his first two seasons at City, completed his brace in the 61st minute when Bobb pulled the ball back for him to fire a low drive past Jose Sa.

Haaland was replaced midway through the second half by Cherki, ending the Norwegian's hopes of a third hat-trick against Wolves.

Cherki completed the rout after 81 minutesto ice an emphatic start to the season for City, who won the title four years in a row from 2021-24.

A summer of change followed City's trophyless season, as they acquired Reijnders, Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and James Trafford with Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne among stalwarts to leave.

The debuts of Reijnders and Cherki hinted at a promising campaign, and goalkeeper Trafford looked assured after replacing Ederson who missed the game due to illness.

It was an emotional start to the game at Molineux as fans participated in a minute of applause in memory of former Wolves forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash in July.

A huge banner read; "We'll remember you when you walk in field of gold".

The fans chanted "Diogo, Diogo" in the 18th minute -- Jota's Wolves shirt number at Wolves -- and his shirt was laid on the pitch after full time.