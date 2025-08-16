Tom Moores helps Rockets to thump Brave in The Hundred

Trent Rockets' Tom Moores (left) and Tom Banton shake hands during their The Hundred match against Southern Brave at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 16, 2025. — ECB

NOTTINGHAM: Tom Moores smashed a blistering half-century to help Trent Rockets chase down the 141-run target and beat Southern Brave by four wickets in the 15th match of The Hundred men’s competition here at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Brave accumulated 140/4 in their allotted 100 deliveries despite Leus du Plooy’s half-century up the order.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for the visitors with a 34-ball 55, laced with four fours and as many sixes.

He oversaw the Braves’ batting expedition until the 69th delivery when Callum Parkinson got him caught at deep backwards square.

He was also involved in a 53-run partnership for the second wicket with Jason Roy, who scored a run-a-ball 23.

Following the duo’s ouster, Michael Bracewell and wicketkeeper batter Laurie Evans bolstered the Brave’s total with brisk cameos of 25 and 28 not out, respectively.

For the Rockets, Marcus Stoinis led the bowling charge with two wickets for just 18 runs in his 15-over spell, while David Willey and Parkinson chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase 141, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and five balls to spare, courtesy of Moore’s late blitz.

The wicketkeeper batter top-scored for the Rockets in the run chase, scoring a blistering 55 off just 30 deliveries, studded with four fours and five sixes.

He was also involved in a match-defining 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket with opener Tom Banton, who made a significant contribution with 49 off 38 deliveries, featuring four fours and two sixes.

Besides them, only Rehan Ahmed (13) could amass double figures.

Jordan Thompson and Tymal Mills took two wickets each for the Brave, while Danny Briggs and Bracewell shared two between them.

The four-wicket victory lifted Trent Rockets to the second position in The Hundred 2025 standings as they now have 12 points after four matches, while Southern Brave remained fourth with eight points after as many games.